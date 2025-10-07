TRENDING:
Starknet Price Forecast: STRK rallies as Bitcoin staked, Open Interest hits record high

  • Starknet extends the 20% surge from Monday above the 200-day EMA, signaling further growth. 
  • Bitcoin staking on Starknet hit a record high of over $106 million, fueled by the BTCFi Season announced last week. 
  • A record-high Open Interest of over $164 million suggests a risk-on sentiment among traders.
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Starknet (STRK) trades above $0.1800 at press time on Tuesday, sustaining the 20% gains from Monday. A rise in Bitcoin (BTC) staked on Starknet after the announcement of BTCFi Season on September 30 signals network growth. Both the technical outlook and derivatives data signal a buy-side dominance, indicating improving investor sentiment. 

Starknet’s BTCFi Season boosts Bitcoin staking, network growth

Starknet announced Bitcoin staking on its mainnet last week, incorporating BTC into its network consensus. The STRK token remains the majority consensus weight holder, holding 75% of the weight, while BTC now holds 25% with staking rewards accounting for a 25% share of STRK emissions. 

https://x.com/Starknet/status/1973055375298408500

However, there’s no direct staking of BTC, but wrappers are allowed, like WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC, each with its own reward pool. Dune data shows that the value of staked wrapped BTC tokens has reached $106.34 million as of Friday, signaling an increase in investors' interest. 

Staked wrapped Bitcoin on Starknet mainnet. Source: Dune

The Total Value Locked (TVL) on Starknet has increased by 3.78% over the last 24 hours, reaching $220.77 million, indicating a rise in digital assets deposited on the network. Typically, a rise in TVL refers to increased network adoption and user trust. 

Apart from the deposits, the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) volume on the network holds above $30 million for the second consecutive day, while the stablecoin market capitalization has reached a record high of $120.45 million. This indicates that the trading activity and liquidity have increased significantly on the network. 

Starknet DeFi data. Source: DeFiLlama

Starknet recovery run eyes crucial resistance breakout

Starknet trades above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1788. At the same time, the 50-day EMA converges with the 100-day EMA for a bullish cross, which signals a stronger short-term recovery than the prevailing trend. The uptrend faces opposition at the $0.1976 resistance level, marked by the February 24 close and previously tested on May 13. 

The retail demand for Starknet continues to grow, as evidenced by CoinGlass data showing that the STRK Futures Open Interest (OI) has reached a record high of $164.43 million, up from $117.63 million on Monday. Generally, a surge in Futures OI is associated with a rise in risk-on sentiment among derivatives traders who accumulate larger long positions, anticipating further gains. 

STRK Futures Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass

A decisive close above $0.1976 could extend the STRK rally to the 1.272 Fibonacci extension level at $0.2266, extended from the May 13 high at $0.1987 to the June 22 low of $0.0962. Furthermore, the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level could serve as a secondary target at $0.2620.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 72, indicating a move upwards into the overbought zone, which suggests a bullish control over the trend. However, the risk of a potential reversal increases in this zone, which could foreshadow a reversal from the $0.1976 resistance level. 

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the same chart keeps a steady uptrend with its signal line amid successive rises of green histogram bars, which suggests that bullish momentum is intensifying. 

STRK/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, a slip below the 200-day EMA at $0.1788 could result in a retest of the 50-day EMA at $0.1364. 

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

Top Crypto Gainers: MYX Finance, Plasma rebound while Mantle, PancakeSwap rally

MYX Finance (MYX) and Plasma (XPL) record double-digit gains in the last 24 hours, spearheading the broader cryptocurrency market. In the same period, Mantle (MNT) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) extend their rally with a bullish technical outlook as momentum increases. 

Stablecoins could see $1 trillion in inflows from emerging markets

In a report on Monday, Standard Chartered predicts that stablecoin users in emerging markets could shift up to $1 trillion from traditional banks into US Dollar-pegged tokens by 2028.

IBIT Bitcoin ETF becomes BlackRock's most profitable product with nearly $245 million in revenue

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as the asset manager's most profitable product over the past year, generating an estimated annual revenue of $245 million.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH climbs above $4,700 as BitMine's stash surpasses 2.83 million ETH

Ethereum (ETH) rises above $4,700 on Monday, up 4.5% over the past 24 hours, following BitMine's latest update that it bought 179,251 ETH last week.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 