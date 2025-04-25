Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stacks, Bitcoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 25 April

Stacks price eyes $1 amid growing interest in Bitcoin layer-2 protocols' DeFi ecosystems
Stacks (STX) price rises, hitting a new weekly high at $0.90 during the Asian session on Friday. The Bitcoin layer-2 protocol shows bullish resilience, trading at $0.88 at the time of writing, reflecting growing institutional interest in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. STX's breakout appears strong enough to sustain the uptrend, targeting highs above $1.00 in the coming days.
Bitcoin's surge to $94,000 shows a mix of macro optimism and shifting investor sentiment: Glassnode
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $93,000 on Thursday as rumors of US-China tariff easing stirred a rebound in price, sending the percentage of supply in profit at current price levels to 87.3%, 5% above 82.7% recorded in March, according to Glassnode data. The Short-term Holders (STH) Profit/Loss Ratio also rose to neutral levels at 1.0, indicating that the market has slightly moved from bearish territory to safer grounds.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP to consolidate strong weekly gains
XRP price failed to close above the daily resistance level at $2.23 on Wednesday and declined slightly the next day. This daily level coincided with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $2.19, making it a key resistance zone. At the time of writing on Friday, XRP is trading down at around $2.17.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu eyes positive returns in April as SHIB price inches towards $0.000015
Shiba Inu's on-chain metrics reveal robust adoption, as addresses with balances surge to 1.4 million. Shiba Inu's returns stand at a solid 14.4% so far in April, poised to snap a three-month bearish trend from earlier this year.
AI tokens TAO, FET, AI16Z surge despite NVIDIA excluding crypto-related projects from its Inception program
AI tokens, including Bittensor and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, climbed this week, with ai16z still extending gains at the time of writing on Friday. The uptick in prices of AI tokens reflects a broader bullish sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
XRP price could renew 25% breakout bid on surging institutional and retail adoption
Ripple price consolidates, trading at $2.18 at the time of writing on Friday, following mid-week gains to $2.30. The rejection from this weekly high led to the price of XRP dropping to the previous day’s low at $2.11, followed by a minor reversal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.