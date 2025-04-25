Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stacks, Bitcoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 25 April

XRP price failed to close above the daily resistance level at $2.23 on Wednesday and declined slightly the next day. This daily level coincided with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $2.19, making it a key resistance zone. At the time of writing on Friday, XRP is trading down at around $2.17.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $93,000 on Thursday as rumors of US-China tariff easing stirred a rebound in price, sending the percentage of supply in profit at current price levels to 87.3%, 5% above 82.7% recorded in March, according to Glassnode data. The Short-term Holders (STH) Profit/Loss Ratio also rose to neutral levels at 1.0, indicating that the market has slightly moved from bearish territory to safer grounds.

Stacks (STX) price rises, hitting a new weekly high at $0.90 during the Asian session on Friday. The Bitcoin layer-2 protocol shows bullish resilience, trading at $0.88 at the time of writing, reflecting growing institutional interest in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. STX's breakout appears strong enough to sustain the uptrend, targeting highs above $1.00 in the coming days.

