Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Sonic, Midnight & Cardano — Asian Wrap 12 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Sonic, Midnight & Cardano — Asian Wrap 12 February
FXStreet Team

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic (S), previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. On the technical side, the outlook suggests further gains, targeting $0.070.

Midnight Price Forecast: NIGHT warms up as Hoskinson reveals March mainnet release

Midnight (NIGHT) edges higher by 2% at press time on Thursday, driven by its founder, Charles Hoskinson, announcing the mainnet release by late March at the Consensus 2026 event. The technical outlook for Midnight highlights a potential bottom formation that could ignite the next bullish trend.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders. On the technical side, it points to a short-term recovery as momentum indicators show fading bearish strength.

FXStreet Team

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

Midnight edges higher by 2% at press time on Thursday, driven by its founder announcing the mainnet release by late March at the Consensus 2026 event. The technical outlook for Midnight highlights a potential bottom formation that could ignite the next bullish trend.

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders.

