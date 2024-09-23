Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Shiba Inu & Ripple — Asian Wrap 23 September

Solana rally to $160 likely, even as executives face off on whether the Solana Foundation should be dissolved
Solana (SOL) hovers near $146 on Sunday, as SOL traders digest the debate between executives at the Breakpoint crypto conference. The event has taken place every year since 2021 and this year, two executives built the case for the dissolution and preservation of the Solana Foundation.
Shiba Inu loses value as Shibarium adoption slows down, 8% decline likely
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades at $0.00001472 at the time of writing. The meme coin has noted a decline in the utility of its ecosystem projects like Shibarium and Shibaswap.
XRP gears up for double-digit price rally, eyes $0.66 target
Ripple (XRP) trades at $0.5872 at the time of writing. XRP Ledger’s native token is likely poised for gains as the payment remittance firm prepares for its stablecoin Ripple USD (RUSD) launch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple lawsuit: Pro-crypto attorney says there was intentional misconduct by SEC lawyers
Ripple (XRP) lawsuit ended with a ruling that was considered a partial victory for both parties, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the payment remittance firm. The XRP holder community is digesting the final ruling with pro-crypto attorney John Deaton.
Solana rally to $160 likely, even as executives face off on whether the Solana Foundation should be dissolved
Solana (SOL) hovers near $146 on Sunday, as SOL traders digest the debate between executives at the Breakpoint crypto conference. The event has taken place every year since 2021 and this year, two executives built the case for the dissolution and preservation of the Solana Foundation.
Crypto scammer to pay $31 million to victims of fraudulent schemes according to US Court ruling
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission published details of a US court ruling against a New York resident who allegedly scammed victims through fraudulent crypto schemes. Judge Vince Chhabria of a US disctrict court ordered William Koo Ichioka to pay $31 million in restitution to victims.
Shiba Inu loses value as Shibarium adoption slows down, 8% decline likely
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades at $0.00001472 at the time of writing. The meme coin has noted a decline in the utility of its ecosystem projects like Shibarium and Shibaswap. Shibarium is a Layer 2 scaling solution and Shibaswap has $15 million in assets locked at the time of writing.
Bitcoin: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 7% so far this week, supported by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cut and more than $300 million in ETFs inflows. The recent surge led BTC price to shatter several key technical resistance levels, a sign that the current two-week rally has likely some more way to go towards $65,000.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.