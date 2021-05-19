Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Safemoon & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 19 May

Solana Price Prediction: SOL looks to retrace before catapulting to new highs
Solana price shows the exhaustion of the bullish momentum, which has led to a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier. There’s a chance that this support area might be breached which will allow SOL to test a critical level before reversing.
SafeMoon Price Forecast: SAFEMOON bounce misleads, risks remain to the downside
SafeMoon price triggered the head-and-shoulders top on May 16 with a trade below the neckline at $0.00000882. SAFEMOON has rebounded, but the bearish outlook remains active. For the unaware, SAFEMOON is a new cryptocurrency that began trading in March 2021.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
