Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Official Trump & Decred — Asian Wrap 6 November

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. However, the declining stablecoin liquidity on the Solana network could risk lower on-chain demand.

Official Trump (TRUMP) price continues its upward trajectory, trading above $8.32 at the time of writing on Thursday, building on a 16% rally from the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture as whale accumulation, buy dominance, and positive funding rates strengthen investor confidence. Meanwhile, momentum indicators suggest that TRUMP’s bullish run could extend further in the upcoming days.

Decred has recorded over 120% gains so far this week as the broader market experienced a capital rotation towards privacy coins. At the time of writing, Decred trades at above $40, struggling to surpass the $50 psychological resistance zone. The reversal from $50 risks breaking below the local support trendline on the 4-hour price chart at $40, which is formed by connecting the lows of Monday and Wednesday. A decisive close below $40 could extend the decline to Wednesday’s low at $28.50.