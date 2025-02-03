Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Dogelon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 February

Solana Price Analysis: Key levels to watch as SOL dives below $200
Solana’s price has experienced an 18% downswing in the last three days, trading as low as $195 on Monday. Trading indicators highlight key levels to watch as SOL bulls attempt a recovery.
Dogelon Mars drops 6% on Monday, here is what’s driving the crash
Dogelon Mars (ELON) trades at $0.00000022 on Monday after losing key support as altcoins plummeted alongside Bitcoin in the market-wide crypto crash.
Bitcoin outlook: Fell near key 90K support zone on tariffs, but near-term outlook may be more positive
Bitcoin fell below psychological 100K support and hit the lowest in almost three week, to challenge again key 90K support zone, which marks the floor of broader consolidation range.
Bitcoin and crypto traders lose over $2.25 billion in liquidations, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to a $91,231 low on Monday, wiping out January’s gains as crypto traders digest US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements over the weekend and the expectation of inflationary pressures.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Fears of Donald Trump’s tariff wipe $2.26 billion from crypto market
Bitcoin price edges below $95,500 on Monday after declining nearly 5% the previous week. Fears caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, wipe $2.26 billion from the crypto market.
Top altcoins Solana and Cardano crash amid fears of President Trump’s tariffs
Cardano and Solana prices continue to trade in red on Monday after falling over 15% the previous week. On Saturday, the implementation of the US President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, exerted some selling pressure on the overall crypto market.
Dog-theme memecoins DOGE and SHIB crashes, over $90 million wiped out
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices continue to edge down on Monday after falling more than 10% the previous day. The recent downturn has liquidated over $90 million from these dog theme-based memecoins in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
