Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Dogecoin & CYBER – American Wrap 6 February

Solana network outage provokes upwards of $2 million in long position liquidations
Dogecoin network’s wallet growth observed a boost in the number of non-zero balance DOGE wallet addresses. DOGE price has struggled to keep up with the pace of Dogecoin’s adoption among market participants.
DOGE price is likely to correct lower to $0.074.
CYBER Price Forecast: Rally to $8 likely as CyberWallet crosses 900,000 deployments
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price struggles to recover despite fast-paced wallet growth
Dogecoin network’s wallet growth observed a boost in the number of non-zero balance DOGE wallet addresses. DOGE price has struggled to keep up with the pace of Dogecoin’s adoption among market participants.
CYBER Price Forecast: Rally to $8 likely as CyberWallet crosses 900,000 deployments
Web3 decentralized social network CyberConnect’s wallet, CyberWallet, crossed 900,000 deployments, according to an official announcement. CyberWallet’s adoption among traders in the ecosystem is likely to catalyze gains for CYBER holders.
XRP holds steady above $0.50 despite setback in SEC vs. Ripple legal battle
XRP price is in a downward trend but keeps trading above the $0.50 psychological level on Tuesday. Judge Sarah Netburn, who presides the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, granted the SEC’s motion to compel in its entirety.
ASTR price could revisit 2024 high as Astar Network prepares for zkEVM mainnet launch
ASTR price is trading sideways below $0.1845, on Tuesday as ASTR holders await two key developments. The first is the arrival of the Astar zkEVM mainnet, a Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution.
Bitcoin: BTC price remains indecisive despite strong fundamentals
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.