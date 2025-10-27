Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Dogecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 27 October

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the network’s long-term prospects. The technical outlook suggests a further rally, with SOL bulls poised to push the price toward the $230 target.

Dogecoin edges higher by 1% at press time on Monday, advancing the nearly 5% gains from Sunday. The rebound in DOGE marks a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, as previously anticipated in an FXStreet report. Dogecoin’s breakout rally targets the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.21490, slightly above the R1 Pivot Point.

Bitcoin price found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the record high of $126,199) at $106,453 on Wednesday. BTC rose 6.57% in the next four days and closed above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,397. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC trades above $114,975, nearing the key resistance at $115,137. If BTC closes above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $115,137, it could extend the rally toward the psychologically important $120,000 level.