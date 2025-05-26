Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Hyperliquid – Asia Wrap 26 May

Hyperliquid trades at $39.80 with a 1.70% leap on Monday, printing a new all-time high at press time. The 12% jump on Sunday forms a bullish engulfing candle, breaking the 1.272 Fibonacci level, retraced over the 70% crash from $32.12 on December 21 to $10.26 on April 5. As the HYPE rally enters a price-discovery mode, the momentum indicators overheat. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 86 scales higher in the overbought zone, posing risks of trend reversal.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week following recent bouts of volatility. BTC is consolidating after setting a new all-time high, while ETH and XRP are holding above key support levels, suggesting bulls may still have a chance to reclaim control.

Peter Brandt, a veteran futures market chart trader since 1975, anticipates bold gains in top altcoins: Solana (SOL) and Ripple’s XRP, as he opens the floor to his X followers, seeking advice on which altcoin to choose for a $100K investment. Solana and XRP rank amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies with market caps of $137 billion and $92 billion, respectively. Ripple’s XRP token records a 12.34% year-to-date gain while Solana is down by over 7%. However, over the last 90 days, Solana shines with a 25% rally while XRP’s growth is limited to 1.46%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.