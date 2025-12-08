TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Ethereum – European Wrap 8 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Ethereum – European Wrap 8 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Solana Price Forecast: SOL flashes breakout potential on steady derivatives, ETF demand

Solana (SOL) edges higher by almost 5% at press time on Monday after a Doji candle formation on Sunday. Derivatives data indicate a rise in funding rate, signaling reduced incentive for traders to hold short positions. Meanwhile, the Solana-focused Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) mark their sixth consecutive week of inflows, indicating a steady interest from institutional investors.

Chart

Bitcoin and ether shrug off weekend losses

“While last week ended poorly for crypto assets, raising fears of a renewed drop, the new week looks much more positive. While bitcoin spent the weekend below $90,000 and ether stumbled below $3000, buyers took the chance to jump on board, renewing the move higher. This should remind investors that bottoms are processes, not single events. The dip last Monday found buyers, as did the weekend’s losses, and a close back above last week’s high would reinforce the view that a low has formed for the time being.”

Ethereum ‘smart’ whales open $426M long bets as ETH price chart eyes $4K

Ethereum whales have opened massive long positions on Ether, totalling $425.98 million, in what looks like a bold bet that the downside is over.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the ETH/USD pair trading at $3,140, 20% above the $2,621 low reached on Nov. 21. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Altcoins, including Monero (XMR), Aster (ASTER), and Bonk (BONK), are at risk of extending their losses as the broader cryptocurrency market stalls amid the dragging peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin traders are counting on a year-end rally, awaiting a return above the $100,000 milestone. Bitcoin-based investment products are struggling with declining inflows and weaker institutional demand, relative to the beginning of the year. 

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum trades above $3,100 on Friday, with bulls aiming for a breakout above a two-month-old resistance trendline. Ethereum gains strength against Bitcoin as demand for the major altcoin increases after the Fusaka upgrade.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 