Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SlowMist, LayerZero & Crypto – European Wrap 21 January
SlowMist flags Linux snap store attack targeting crypto seed phrases
Blockchain security company SlowMist flagged a new Linux-based attack vector that exploits trusted applications distributed through the Snap Store to steal users’ crypto recovery seed phrases.
In a post on X, SlowMist’s chief information security officer, 23pds, said attackers are abusing expired domains to hijack long-standing Snap Store publisher accounts and distribute malicious updates through official channels.
LayerZero rallies as demand absorbs 25 million token unlock, futures interest spikes
LayerZero (ZRO) extends its recovery toward the $2 mark on Wednesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure from the US-EU trade war. The cross-chain messaging token’s recovery remains steady, absorbing the fresh supply release of over 25 million ZRO tokens on Tuesday. A bullish bias in the retail sentiment pumps the ZRO futures Open Interest by over 30% in the last 24 hours, approaching $55 million.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand
Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting stability after six consecutive days of decline, trading above $89,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The broader cryptocurrency market is rife with geopolitical tension, as it is sticky with macroeconomic risks and declining institutional and retail interest.
Author