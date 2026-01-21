Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SlowMist, LayerZero & Crypto – European Wrap 21 January

Blockchain security company SlowMist flagged a new Linux-based attack vector that exploits trusted applications distributed through the Snap Store to steal users’ crypto recovery seed phrases.

In a post on X, SlowMist’s chief information security officer, 23pds, said attackers are abusing expired domains to hijack long-standing Snap Store publisher accounts and distribute malicious updates through official channels.

LayerZero (ZRO) extends its recovery toward the $2 mark on Wednesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure from the US-EU trade war. The cross-chain messaging token’s recovery remains steady, absorbing the fresh supply release of over 25 million ZRO tokens on Tuesday. A bullish bias in the retail sentiment pumps the ZRO futures Open Interest by over 30% in the last 24 hours, approaching $55 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting stability after six consecutive days of decline, trading above $89,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The broader cryptocurrency market is rife with geopolitical tension, as it is sticky with macroeconomic risks and declining institutional and retail interest.