Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SlowMist, LayerZero & Crypto – European Wrap 21 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SlowMist, LayerZero & Crypto – European Wrap 21 January
FXStreet Team

SlowMist flags Linux snap store attack targeting crypto seed phrases

Blockchain security company SlowMist flagged a new Linux-based attack vector that exploits trusted applications distributed through the Snap Store to steal users’ crypto recovery seed phrases. 

In a post on X, SlowMist’s chief information security officer, 23pds, said attackers are abusing expired domains to hijack long-standing Snap Store publisher accounts and distribute malicious updates through official channels.

Chart

LayerZero rallies as demand absorbs 25 million token unlock, futures interest spikes

LayerZero (ZRO) extends its recovery toward the $2 mark on Wednesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure from the US-EU trade war. The cross-chain messaging token’s recovery remains steady, absorbing the fresh supply release of over 25 million ZRO tokens on Tuesday. A bullish bias in the retail sentiment pumps the ZRO futures Open Interest by over 30% in the last 24 hours, approaching $55 million. 

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting stability after six consecutive days of decline, trading above $89,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The broader cryptocurrency market is rife with geopolitical tension, as it is sticky with macroeconomic risks and declining institutional and retail interest.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
