Bitcoin (BTC) price is moving south, coming on the back of growing open interest growing and subsequent increases in liquidations. Ethereum is recording a similar market outlook, causing investors to wonder whether it is the work of manipulators. As BTC and ETH investors brace for a massive move, Ripple (XRP) price continues to whiplsahs and may whitewash all the ground covered on July 13 if bulls continue sitting on their hands.

TRX, the ticker for the Tron DAO ecosystem, has continued its downtrend after breaking from a week-long consolidation, joining the rest of the altcoin community that is grinding south and following in Bitcoin’s (BTC) lacklustre moves. As top market capitalization tokens show a lack of volatility, the reduced liquidity has spelled open season for manipulators, and now investors are bracing for wilder moves ahead.

Shiba Inu price began as a meme coin, but the Dogecoin-inspired token is now establishing its presence as a legitimate cryptocurrency network with the launch of its Ethereum-based layer-2 (L2) blockchain. Titled Shibarium, the chain will act as a medium for optimum utilization of dog-themed tokens.

