Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin & SushiSwap — Asian Wrap 22 March

The regulatory crackdown on the crypto market has been growing over the past few months, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doubling down in its efforts. In line with the same, on March 21, Sushi became the next on the list to tangle with the regulatory body.

Bitcoin price faces a new narrative, BTC vs. banks, having steadily built a potential base following the FTX contagion. Suddenly, the king crypto is showing massive strength compared to the rest of the financial world. As the banking sector faces a crisis, BTC is finally showing what it was created for, and altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple are not far behind. The uptick across the table comes amid federal regulatory clampdown on crypto entities and an increasingly cautious market environment.

Shiba Inu price has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as interest for the meme token increased among community members. The uptrend comes as the Shiba Inu community defends their favorite project in the wake of events that unfolded in the past week when the network received a new designation as the new "Defense Breed."

