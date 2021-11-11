Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin & Solana – American Wrap 11 November

Solana price was at more risk of a catastrophic move lower during Wednesday’s selling pressure than most cryptocurrencies. It is a testament to Solana’s strength and bullish sentiment that not only was the retracement limited, but Solana continued to trade near its all-time highs. Two trade possibilities are now present.

Bitcoin price popped higher yesterday and made new all-time highs around $69,123.70, but then came under pressure from profit-taking in the US session as global markets got rattled by higher-than-expected inflation data. A similar pattern unfolded for both Ethereum and Ripple price action. With the US session closed today, investors will have a chance to reassess the situation and look beyond the inflation print to determine if markets will open in risk-off mode tomorrow or will shake off the inflation worries and focus back on the several bull runs that are ongoing.

Shiba Inu price found itself a victim of the selling pressure faced across all financial markets on Wednesday. Shiba Inu has found some technical support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.000049, but buying appears to be drying up. As a result, Shiba Inu is very much at risk of a capitulation move towards $0.0000100.

