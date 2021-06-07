Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin & SafeMoon – American Wrap 07 June

SafeMoon price evolution since May 25 has tested the patience of bullish speculators. The rookie token has not commanded sustainable buying pressure; instead, it is locked in a relentless descending channel, offering brief, swing trade opportunities. Until SAFEMOON can release from the channel, there is a return of trust in the broader cryptocurrency complex and a reignition of FOMO in new cryptocurrencies; it will carry a bearish tilt.

Bitcoin price could head lower since it is approaching a confluence of resistance levels. Ethereum price is also considering a downside move as it climbs toward the swing high at $2,910. Ripple price seems to have begun its downtrend after tapping the supply zone’s lower limit at $0.986. Bitcoin price rally that started on May 30 hit a dead end by June 3, which led to a steady downswing. Investors can expect a leg lower as its most recent attempt to head higher will face a stiff resistance barrier.

Shiba Inu price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level. A significant reduction in social volume for the meme adds credence to the bearish outlook. Shiba Inu price has slipped into consolidation after its hype subsided in mid-May. Now, SHIB has been stuck in a range of lower highs and slightly higher lows as indecision mounts.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.