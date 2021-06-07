Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SafeMoon, VeChain & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 7 June

SafeMoon Price Forecast: SAFEMOON continues its descent with minor upswings
SafeMoon price tried restarting the upswing as it bounced on May 23. However, this attempt was a failure as sellers pushed SAFEMOON lower. The buyers will face a test around a critical resistance level, which will decide the direction for SafeMoon price for the upcoming weeks.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET sweeps lows in preparation for 63% advance
VeChain price is consolidating inside a bullish technical formation, suggesting a massive rally shortly. Although VET broke out of the pattern, the buyers are not backing this move. The technical pattern projects a 63% bull rally to $0.235 for VET.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE contemplates 30% advance
Dogecoin price is currently in a no-trading zone per se and shows no apparent bias. The 71% drawdown has reduced to 50% after the recent recovery. However, a confirmed bullish prejudice has not developed yet. After a rally above $0.45, if DOGE breaks down $0.380, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
