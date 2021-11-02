Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SafeMoon, Ripple and Ethereum – European Wrap 2 November

SafeMoon price takes a break before doubling again
SafeMoon price has seen tremendous run-up over the past two weeks as dog-theme coins continue to rally. SafeMoon price, albeit not a memecoin, has shown strength after months of a downtrend and hints at continuing this ascent.
XRP price is primed for a 200% breakout
XRP price has been consolidating below a crucial trend line for nearly two months. However, a breakout seems to be around the corner as Ripple gets squeezed between vital support levels and resistance barriers.
Ethereum Triple Halving author expects ETH to beat Solana scalability
Ethereum supply has turned deflationary, with burned ETH tokens exceeding the issuance. Analysts expect negative issuance and exploding on-chain activity to trigger the "Ethereum Triple Halving."
Crypto goes mainstream as Crypto.com, Cash App and Coinbase dominate Google Play Store
Cryptocurrency goes mainstream with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rally. The adoption of cryptocurrency by investors and traders in the United States is on the rise. The number of downloads is considered a reliable indicator of crypto popularity.
Solana price hints $400 is imminent as institutions dump ETH for SOL
Solana price shows no signs of weakness as it approaches a crucial barrier. A breakout above this hurdle will set the stage for a massive bull run and a new all-time high for SOL.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.