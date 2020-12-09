Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Zilliqa & Tezos – Asian Wrap 09 Dec

Ripple Price Analysis: Break of 21-day SMA keeps XRP sellers hopeful

XRP/USD marks a corrective pullback from the intraday low of 0.5503 while picking up bids near 0.5622 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple battles 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD signals. Not only the quote’s latest declines below 21-day SMA, sustained trading below 10-day SMA and a falling trend line from November 25 also lure XRP/USD bears.

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL is bound for a steep correction before ultimate 1,000% breakout

Zilliqa is up by more than 170% in the past two months and its trading at $0.0322 inside a strong daily uptrend way above the 50-SMA or the 100-SMA. The digital asset seems to be pulling back strongly after a sell signal was presented on the daily chart.

Tezos price stuck in no-trade zone while momentum builds for a massive breakout

Tezos is currently trading at $0.23 right above a critical support level. The digital asset is bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern that awaits a clear breakout or breakdown within the next 24 hours. Tezos price needs to hold this crucial support level to avoid a major pullback.