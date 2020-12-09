Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Zilliqa & Tezos – Asian Wrap 09 Dec

Ripple Price Analysis: Break of 21-day SMA keeps XRP sellers hopeful
XRP/USD marks a corrective pullback from the intraday low of 0.5503 while picking up bids near 0.5622 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple battles 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD signals. Not only the quote’s latest declines below 21-day SMA, sustained trading below 10-day SMA and a falling trend line from November 25 also lure XRP/USD bears.
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL is bound for a steep correction before ultimate 1,000% breakout
Zilliqa is up by more than 170% in the past two months and its trading at $0.0322 inside a strong daily uptrend way above the 50-SMA or the 100-SMA. The digital asset seems to be pulling back strongly after a sell signal was presented on the daily chart.
Tezos price stuck in no-trade zone while momentum builds for a massive breakout
Tezos is currently trading at $0.23 right above a critical support level. The digital asset is bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern that awaits a clear breakout or breakdown within the next 24 hours. Tezos price needs to hold this crucial support level to avoid a major pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities
The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery.
Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.
France wants to track down every cryptocurrency transaction, inadvertently boosting Monero's utility
French authorities developed strict KYC (Know Your Customer) measures for the cryptocurrency market. The French Ministry of Economy and Finance will officially present the new rules by the end of the week, Simon Polrot, President of Paris-based crypto association ADAN, said in an interview with The Block.
XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.