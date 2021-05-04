Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, VeChain & Cardano — Asian Wrap 04 May

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple commences 70% bull rally
XRP price broke the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on April 29, sending Ripple up over 13% for the day. The bottoming pattern projects a notable advance moving forward, exceeding the psychologically important $2.00. Ripple is a classic high-risk, potentially high-return cryptocurrency opportunity.
VeChain price consolidation prolonged, while VET developers pursue a dynamic eNFT ecosystem
VeChain price has lagged the collective rebound in the cryptocurrency complex with a meager 12.5% rally since the April 17 low. To overcome trend line resistance and march to the all-time high, VET may need a catalyst. VET to capitalize on enterprises bringing NFTs to the ecosystem.
Cardano price tests bull’s endurance, as ADA battles with all-time high
Cardano price is coiling along the all-time high, unable to participate in the rally of the broader crypto market. The 10-week simple moving average (SMA) has caught up to price, but one final bear-trap may be necessary to remove the weak holders and engage speculators with a longer-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Chainlink price knocks out dual resistance, LINK poised for all-time highs
Chainlink price reaching outer limit of 9-day returns for 2021. Topside trendline looms over rally sustainability. IOMAP data shows trivial resistance at current price level.
VeChain price battles descending trend line with little volume commitment. Key Fibonacci retracement level of the April decline detaining price strength. VET to capitalize on enterprises bringing NFTs to the ecosystem.
Ethereum price jumps to new all-time highs as eBay is reportedly exploring NFT auctions
Ethereum has exploded in the past 24 hours reaching a new all-time high of $3,204 outperforming Bitcoin and the rest of the market. ETH hit $370 billion in market capitalization almost quadrupling Binance Coin even though it also saw a massive rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.