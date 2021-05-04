Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, VeChain & Cardano — Asian Wrap 04 May

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple commences 70% bull rally

XRP price broke the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on April 29, sending Ripple up over 13% for the day. The bottoming pattern projects a notable advance moving forward, exceeding the psychologically important $2.00. Ripple is a classic high-risk, potentially high-return cryptocurrency opportunity.





VeChain price consolidation prolonged, while VET developers pursue a dynamic eNFT ecosystem

VeChain price has lagged the collective rebound in the cryptocurrency complex with a meager 12.5% rally since the April 17 low. To overcome trend line resistance and march to the all-time high, VET may need a catalyst. VET to capitalize on enterprises bringing NFTs to the ecosystem.

Cardano price tests bull’s endurance, as ADA battles with all-time high

Cardano price is coiling along the all-time high, unable to participate in the rally of the broader crypto market. The 10-week simple moving average (SMA) has caught up to price, but one final bear-trap may be necessary to remove the weak holders and engage speculators with a longer-term horizon.