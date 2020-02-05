Ripple's XRP has been growing for the fifth day in succession. Now the third largest digital asset with the current market value of $12 billion, XRP has gained over 11% in recent 24 hours and tested area baove $0.2800 for the first time since October 11, 2019. The cryptocurrency was boosted by a steady flow of positive fundamental news, including the introduction of quanto swaps on BitMEX and new partnership deals between Ripple and global banks.

TRON (TRX), now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion, is changing hands at $0.0198 after a short-lived spike above $0.0200 during early Asian hours. The coin has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours and recovered the losses of the previous day. An average daily trading volume is registered at $1.4 billion, which is in line with the recent data.

Litecoin is trading in the green after managing to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had fallen into in the last couple of days. The Asian session was also characterized by selling pressure. However, the European session is seeing the bulls swing in action across the board.

