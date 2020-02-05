Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dents $0.0200, a decisive breakthrough will be a big deal for TRX bulls

- TRON's ecosystem continues growing steadily as the number of addresses exceeds $4.6 million.
- TRX/USD is hovering around critical resistance level created by $0.02000.
TRON (TRX), now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion, is changing hands at $0.0198 after a short-lived spike above $0.0200 during early Asian hours. The coin has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours and recovered the losses of the previous day. An average daily trading volume is registered at $1.4 billion, which is in line with the recent data.
Notably, Tron's network has been growing steadily. According to the latest statistics, there are now over 4.6 million Tron accounts with over 4,000 accounts added on a daily basis. Tron Foundation wrote on Twitter:
According to the latest data from @TRONSCAN_ORG, the total number of #TRON accounts has surpassed 4.6M, and is now 4,606,346. #TRX $TRX.
This data illustrates a steady growth of Tron's ecosystem and supports the price increase.
TRX/USD: technical picture
From the technical point of view, TRX/USD has reached an important psychological and technical resistance of $0.0200. The price has been trying to penetrate it since January 29 with little success so far. However, once this barrier is taken out, the uoside momentum will gain traction with the next focus on $0.02300, which is the highest level since October 2019 and a recovery high from September 24 low of $0.01117.
On the downside, the correction may take the price towards Tuesday's low at $0.0184, which is also a lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel. This area is likely to slow down the sellers; though, if it is cleared, the downside momentum may be extended to SMA200 daily at $0.0169. TRX/USD has been trading above this MA since January 28.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin kicks off a 200% gains journey for the next 6 months: Tom Lee predicts
The co-founder of Fundstrat, an independent research and advisory boutique Tom in his recent interview with Yahoo Finance said that Bitcoin is set to push the gains realized in January even higher.
Litecoin Market Overview: LTC/USD relaunches another shot at $70
Litecoin is trading in the green after managing to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had fallen into in the last couple of days. The Asian session was also characterized by selling pressure.
Ripple defies gravity amid Intermex partnership news; $0.3000 is a possibility now
Ripple's XRP has been growing for the fifth day in succession. Now the third largest digital asset with the current market value of $12 billion, XRP has gained over 11% in recent 24 hours
IOT/USD hovers above $0.33 as network focuses on the Chrysalis upgrade
IOTA has been among the most bullish and best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2020. Besides, the project is not lagging behind when it comes to development. In other words, on February 3 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.