Polygon (MATIC) is trading like one of the more popular first-person shooter games this week, such as Medal of Honor or Quake – and personally my own favorite:Return to Castle Wolfenstein (both the 80’s original and the remake of 2001). Those familiar with these games know that to get to the next level, you must find ammunition and aid kits to restore yourself to 100%. The same applies to MATIC price, which has been able to break above $0.960 over the weekend but got out of that level damaged and lacking the ammunition to make it to $1.187. This is triggering a fall back below $0.960, in search of a secret stash room with bullish ammunition.

Tezos (XTZ) price action has seen its winnings evaporate in late hours trading on Wednesday after the Fed minutes came out. Although several media outlets are shouting that the minutes implied a slowdown in rate hikes, global markets are telling quite another story with all risk-on segments of global markets on the back foot. This triggers a big question: Is the breakout yesterday a bull trap, or is this a mere setback and a window of opportunity to go long again against the supportive trend line?

