In the past 48 hours I have been contacted by several whistleblowers. These people would like to and will stay anonymous. I have learned some deeply troubling things and there is a lot more to come - this is just the very beginning. Here is some of what I can tell you.

Several whistleblowers have contacted Terra community member “FatMan” and revealed details of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon’s monthly payments to quantitative trading firm Jump Crypto and their role in the crash of UST. Proposal 1299 has failed to fuel a recovery in Terra’s LUNA price.

XRP price has investors questioning how low the digital remittance token can fall. As other cryptocurrencies are positioning for an anticipated countertrend spike, XRP price action diverges from the pact, hinting at another drop in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin price Fear and Greed index has been residing in extreme fear levels for over two weeks. This Index can be used as a contrarian bullish signal since more investors are unwilling to invest in the current BTC price leaves more room for smart money to accumulate large orders.

