Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Solana & Cryptos – American Wrap 16 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Solana & Cryptos – American Wrap 16 October
FXStreet Team

XRP bulls target 10% move amid falling exchange inflows 

Ripple (XRP) rises above $2.40 at the time of writing on Thursday, following two consecutive days of declines. The token briefly corrected, with the intraday candle wick reaching $2.35 earlier in the day, as a bearish wave spread across the cryptocurrency market. 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery 

Solana (SOL) is trading above $195 at the time of writing on Thursday, indicating that sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market may be shifting positively. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin (BTC) is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday. The drawdown follows the largest deleveraging event in the history of the cryptocurrency industry on Friday, which continues to drag sentiment in the broader crypto ecosystem down.

 

FXStreet Team

