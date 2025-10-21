TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Solana & Bitcoin – American Wrap 21 October

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP targets bullish close on Tuesday as retail investors recover risk appetite 

Ripple (XRP) rises alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), trading above $2.50 on Tuesday. The recovery comes after XRP extended its down leg to $2.40 earlier in the day, reflecting intense volatility across the cryptocurrency market.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL risks 6% dip amid low user engagement, falling retail demand 

Solana (SOL) is edging lower, trading at around $185 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from the previous day’s high of $194 underpins the risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, with investors staying on the sidelines due to macroeconomic uncertainty and a lack of price catalysts.

Trends in Bitcoin treasuries as inflows plunge 99%

The corporate asset ownership landscape has continually evolved over the last five years, with Bitcoin (BTC) emerging as a reserve asset both on company balance sheets and in government treasuries. Broader regulatory developments have intentionally inclined toward frameworks that support innovation in digital assets, while protecting stakeholder and customer interests. 

Author

FXStreet Team

