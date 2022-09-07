XRP price is in the process of fortifying support around $0.3180 in the wake of a sharp decline from resistance at $0.3367. Although the cross-border money remittance token trades slightly above $0.3200, all eyes are fixated on its ability to bounce off support for a sustained northbound move.

Bitcoin price gives into the bearish vice grip as the bulls have abandonded ship near the $19,000 support zone. BTC price was rejected from the 8-day exponential moving average. A double scenario is now underway, and key levels have been identified.

While Dogecoin might be the meme coin king, it is Shiba Inu that is currently the most popular meme token, and it is this popularity that its recovery hinges on since, on a technical level, SHIB is truly struggling.

