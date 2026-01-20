Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, RWA & Crypto – European Wrap 20 January

Ripple (XRP) builds on the prevailing downtrend, recording 3% drop at press time on Tuesday. Growing pressure on medium-term XRP holders and a drop in XRP futures Open Interest strengthen the downside bias. Technically, XRP approaches a deeper support zone as selling pressure mounts.

The onchain lending sector reached 67 4 billion in January 2026 up from 19 7 billion in early 2024.

Within this market, a fundamental architectural divide has emerged pooled protocols that share risk across liquidity pools versus isolated market protocols that compartmentalize risk while aggregating capital through curator managed vaults.

U.S. tech index futures are under pressure ahead of the market open, driven by concerns over President Donald Trump's rebuffed efforts to take over the Danish territory of Greenland and the threat of mutual tariffs between the world's largest economy and a group of European nations.