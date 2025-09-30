Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple,Pi Network & Bitcoin – American Wrap 30 September

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP stuck in narrow range as losses linger ahead of October
Ripple (XRP) trades sideways in a narrow range between support at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92 on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border token has remained significantly suppressed over the past few weeks, reflecting the general sentiment that September is a bearish month for crypto.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI could mirror Consensus 2025 crash at Token 2049
Pi Network (PI) price edges lower by 1% at the time of writing on Tuesday, ahead of the Token 2049 event in Singapore, which PI co-founder Chengdiao Fan will attend. However, the public appearances of Pi Network’s co-founders have met with significant pushback, suggesting that Chengdiao Fan's visit to Token 2049 could result in a PI pullback similar to the crash seen at Consensus 2025 in Toronto.
Bitcoin options tied to BlackRock’s IBIT are now Wall Street’s favorite
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) exchange-traded fund has overtaken Deribit as the largest venue for bitcoin (BTC) options in an indication of how accreditation and institutional capital is reshaping crypto derivatives trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana sell-off below $200 looms as DeFi TVL, funding rates tumble
Solana trims gains toward the $200 level, reflecting high volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market. Solana’s DeFi ecosystem’s staking balance has decreased 15% from its September peak of $13.22 billion.
Pi Network risks price drop as co-founder joins Token 2049 conference
Pi Network extends the consolidation phase for the fifth straight day. PI registered a 42% decline during the Consensus 2025 event attended by Pi Network’s co-founder, Nicolas Kokkalis.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back even as ETF inflows signal risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin corrects near the 50-day EMA on Monday following $522 million in ETF inflows. Ethereum bulls appear fatigued under $4,200 despite a sudden increase in institutional demand. XRP remains in a tight range as bulls struggle to sustain recovery.
Bitcoin edges down as FTX prepares for $1.6 billion creditor payout
Bitcoin is edging slightly down at around $113,000 on Tuesday after recovering nearly 2% the previous day. Market attention shifts to the $1.6 billion payout from the defunct FTX exchange, which could support crypto prices by injectingliquidity into the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.