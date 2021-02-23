Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, OmiseGo & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 23 Feb

XRP/USD Price Prediction: Monthly ascending triangle defends XRP bulls
XRP/USD sellers attack the $0.5500 threshold during the latest pullback amid early Tuesday. In doing so, the ripple prices step back from a three-week-old ascending triangle’s resistance line. However, strong RSI conditions join 100-bar SMA and the stated triangle’s support near $0.5300, to challenge the XRP/USD bears.
OMG/USD Price Analysis: Bulls engaging the M & W-formations
The price of the cryptocurrency is testing the bull's commitments and there is a potential for a run back into daily resistance. The following illustrates the synergy between the daily and hourly chart that can help to identify a trading opportunity in the use of harmonic chart patterns, such as the M and W formaitons.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH regains focus to $2,000
ETH/USD stays on the front foot, recently easing to $1,755, during the early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the recovery moves from the previous day’s heavy downtick that recalled two-week lows in a flash move. However, failures to slip beneath an upward sloping trend line from December 23 join a daily closing beyond 21-day SMA to favor the ETH/USD buyers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple at a make-or-break point between bull flag pattern and several sell signals
Ripple price battling at the bull flag upper trendline near $0.58. A 4-hour candlestick close below $0.50 could extend the pullback. However, a close above the supply barrier at $0.56 would suggest a 35% price rally.
GRT price on the verge of a 65% breakout
The Graph price has been consolidating in a bull pennant for almost ten days, waiting to establish a clear trend. As GRT squeezes within this technical formation, the chances increase for a volatile breakout soon.
ETH eyes a 40% drop as it nears the end of a rising wedge
Ethereum price has dropped approximately 10% since it hit a new all-time high at $2,034 on February 20. At the time of writing, ETH price is trading just above the lower trendline of the rising wedge, waiting to establish a direction.
Stellar awaits a 60% bull rally from a bullish pennant pattern
XLM price saw a 160% upswing between late January and mid-February to hit a new all-time high at $0.60. However, since hitting the record level, Stellar has slipped into a consolidation phase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.