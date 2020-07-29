Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD ready to unleash its bullish potential, next target is $0.2500

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at 0.2420. The coin has gained nearly 10% on a day-to-day basis and 4% since the beginning of the day. Due to the strong growth, XRP moved to third place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The coin's market capitalization exceeded $10 billion, while its average daily trading volume is now over $2 billion. Read more ...

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead

EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.14, marginally lower from the intraday high of $3.16, which is also the highest level since March 8. Read more ...

DASH Price Analysis: DASH/USD gains 8% in a matter of hours, aims at $85.00

Dash is one of the best-performing digital coins with over 8% of gains since the start of the day and over 4% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, DASH/USD is changing hands at $84.15 DASH takes the 23d place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $781 million. Read more ...