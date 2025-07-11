Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 11 July

XRP's 14% monthly gain renews $3.00 bid, but on-chain data calls for caution
Ripple (XRP) extends its recovery in tandem with major cryptocurrencies, trading above $2.80 on Friday. The prevailing technical structure reinforces XRP's bullish case and upholds the potential to rally above the critical psychological resistance at $3.00.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE surges to $0.20 as meme coins outperform broader crypto market
Dogecoin (DOGE) is rising alongside other major cryptocurrencies to trade at around $0.1990 on Friday. Interest in the largest meme coin is at an elevated level, approaching the highs seen in May, when DOGE rallied to $0.2597. This is evidenced by the steady rise in the futures contracts of Open Interest (OI), indicating heightened risk-on sentiment.
Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP price analysis: BTC resistance at $120K?
Bitcoin's (BTC) upswing has gathered pace, as indicated by the "negative dealer gamma buildup" and IBIT's bull flag breakout. Bull momentum looks strong, evidenced by the 14-day RSI topping 70 and the MACD histogram producing higher bars above the zero line—no reason to worry for bulls, or is it?
Crypto Today: Bitcoin explodes toward $120,000, igniting interest in Ethereum and XRP
The cryptocurrency market is beaming with anticipation of an extended rally, particularly in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), which has skyrocketed this week, hitting a new historical high of $118,870 on Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a fresh all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, with bulls eyeing $120,000 as the next key milestone. Corporate and institutional demand remains robust, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
Ethena records double-digit gains amid Upbit listing, Coinbase partnership
Ethena (ENA) edges higher by 20% at press time on Friday, printing its fourth consecutive bullish day. The surge in buying pressure could be triggered by the increased volumes from the Korean market after the Upbit listing on Friday.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
