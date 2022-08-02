Can Ripple bulls still make a comeback to save XRP price from a steep correction?
XRP price performs a U-turn after sweeping crucial levels and collecting liquidity. This retracement seems apparent, especially considering the bearish outlook for Bitcoin price from a lower time frame perspective and altcoins’ high correlation with it.
Where is Cardano price headed next after ADA staking goes mainstream
Swiss digital bank Sygnum announced that it is now offering Cardano staking alongside Ethereum and other altcoins enabling users to earn interest from their staked ADA. Crypto security firm Ledger announced support for 100 Cardano tokens to its wallets, fueling bullish sentiment among holders.
Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
