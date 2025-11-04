Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin Cash & Aster — Asian Wrap 4 November

Ripple (XRP), BNB (previously known as Binance Coin), and Solana (SOL) are trading in the red on Tuesday as the broader cryptocurrency market suffers a sell-off wave that has triggered $1 billion in liquidations over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped to $107,000, with Ethereum (ETH) at $3,600 at the time of writing. Technically, the altcoins are at a higher risk of further losses as selling pressure increases.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price is hovering around $508 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after being rejected by the previously broken trendline. Weak on-chain and derivatives metrics, coupled with declining market sentiment, suggest a deeper correction as bears set their sights on the $450 support zone. Santiment’s Social Dominance metric for BCH highlights its bearish outlook. The index measures the share of BCH-related discussions across the cryptocurrency media. It has dropped from 0.76% on October 25 to 0.15% on Tuesday, its lowest level this year and the lowest since July 2023. This fall indicates waning investor interest and reduced community engagement around Bitcoin Cash.

Aster trades below $0.9300 at press time on Tuesday after a 25% loss on Monday during the broader market correction. The pullback erases the gains on Sunday made on Changpeng Zhao’s buy-and-hold move. ASTER targets the S2 Pivot Point at $0.6915 4-hour chart after losing the S1 Pivot Point at $0.9588. The momentum indicators on the same chart suggest that sellers are regaining strength as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses below the signal line and the zero line, coupled with a fresh wave of rising red histogram bars.