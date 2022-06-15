MATIC price falls “penny from Eiffel” style and won't stop until this level is reached
Polygon Network's MATIC price shows "continuation of trend" like signals on higher time frames. MATIC price is this week's heartbreaker amongst the digital currencies, as the layer 2 token shows no remorse. The bearish downtrend has been violent.
Why Dogecoin price is sparking serious interest amongst investors
Dogecoin price should be on everyone’s watchlist as the technicals indicate a significant level in play, which warrants the idea for a highly volatile market in the coming weeks. Dogecoin price first anomalous signal is the recent breach of a historical trend line, which has been highly anticipated for months here at FXStreet.
This is the main reason why analysts are concerned about Ethereum price
Ethereum price nosedived as bears chased $1,000, analysts predict further decline in the altcoin. A researcher at the Ethereum Foundation sounds alarms as Lido passes one-third of Ethereum staking. Experts warn Ethereum holders after a major squeeze comprising $100 million liquidity pushed ETH price 20% lower on Uniswap.
