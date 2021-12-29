Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Solana and Dogecoin – European Wrap 29 December [Video]

European telecom giant Deutsche partners with Polkadot, obtain DOT tokens
An international service provider, T-Systems of Deutsche Telekom, has announced its partnership with Polkadot. The Polkadot network supports interoperability between decentralized blockchains.
Experts believe Solana price is on the cusp of a massive explosion to $200
Analysts observe top signals in the Solana price chart and predict a recent drop recovery. The network’s transaction fees remain low, attracting capital inflow and users to Solana.
Dogecoin price recovers quickly from 10% drop in previous day
Dogecoin (DOGE) got caught on the wrong side of the fence yesterday with a nosedive correction of 10% that tested the red descending trend line from August 16. With that test, the bulls jumped in to use the bounce-off as an entry point which sees a higher opening today. If bulls play this right and more investors already join the price action, expect a possible bullish rally towards the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), holding 20% of gains.
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Sandbox Price Prediction: SAND bulls prepare for 38% upswing
Sandbox price is forming a bullish chart pattern that could send SAND surging 38% toward $9.60. As long as the token manages to stay above the December 30 low at $5.55, the optimistic target could still be in the offing. A slice above $6.96 could unlock significant gains for SAND.
Polkadot prepared to explode as DOT targets $82 and new all-time highs
Polkadot price continues to consolidate between the $26 and $31 price range. A breakout, however, is finally developing. The upside potential for DOT is substantial. Polkadot price action continues to respond, bullishly, to a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Spike Pattern.
Axie Infinity could spike over 60%, but downside risks for AXS remain
Axie Infinity price has faced significant selling pressure since the beginning of November, dropping as much as 46% from the all-time high. AXS is currently down 42% from the all-time high. There are some signs that a strong rally may occur – but other signs point to further movement south.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.