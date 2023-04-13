Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Ethereum & Avalanche – European Wrap 13 April

Share:

Polkadot price created the $6.36 to $8,79 range in June 2022, and has been hovering below it for quite some time. The last two bullish moves to get back into the range failed and the latest attempt from buyers seems to be working as DOT looks primed for a leg-up.

The first level of target for Polkadot price is the range’s midpoint at $7,57, which would constitute a 17% ascent. However, a flip of this barrier could extend the journey of DOT bulls to $8.79, bringing the total gain to 36%.

Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.

Ethereum’s most significant upgrade since the Merge increased anticipation in the crypto community. Holders expected a decline in Ethereum price, a knee-jerk reaction from ETH holders and a rise in selling-pressure on the asset.

Avalanche (AVAX) network started the month on a promising note, with the chain recording the highest value in daily active addresses on a year-to-date timeframe. Notably, the numbers were up by over 70,000.

With the number of addresses surging, the transaction count on the platform rose in tandem. Data from Token Terminal shows that the transaction fees that the platform collected hit a one-month high on April 11.