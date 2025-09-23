Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Cardano & 0G — Asian Wrap 23 September

0G Labs launched its native 0G token on Binance, resulting in nearly 400% listing gains on Monday. At the time of writing, the new AI token advances the uptrend by 20% on Tuesday, crossing above the $6 mark. A decisive close above this level on the 1-hour chart could extend the uptrend to the $7.260 all-time high from Monday.

Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment. Meanwhile, the technical analysis suggests further downside, with bears targeting the $0.76 mark.

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 5% at press time on Tuesday, advancing the 19% drop from the previous day. The sudden crash in Pi marks the failure of Pi Network founders to boost investor sentiment by visiting the Seoul community meetup on Monday. The technical outlook indicates further risk for PI as bearish momentum increases. Still, the declining wallet reserve of Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) indicates that confident investors are buying the dip.

