Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Cardano & Bitcoin – European Wrap 31 July

Pi Network price forecast: PI struggles near $0.40 amid token unlock fears
Pi Network (PI) loses steam on Thursday, trading below $0.4200 at the time of writing, falling from a daily high of $0.4364 earlier in the day. The bearish grip on PI, which has been on a clear downtrend since mid-May, tightens ahead of the 160 million token unlock in August and the delay in PI integration by Onramp Money, tilting the technical outlook bearish.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets wedge breakout as bullish bets rise, $8.57 million in shorts at risk
Cardano (ADA) edges higher by nearly 3% at press time on Thursday, inching closer to the $0.8000 level. The derivatives data indicate an increase in long positions, putting $8.57 million of short positions at risk, while the technical outlook suggests ADA could continue to rise within a wedge pattern.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC extends consolidation as whale buying, regulatory clarity boost sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading above $118,500 at the time of writing on Thursday, continuing a consolidation phase that has been underway for the past 16 days. Despite the lack of a clear price direction, on-chain data shows some signs of optimism for the largest cryptocurrency as large-wallet holders' accumulation increases and Over-The-Counter (OTC) balance has reached record lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds steady as Fed holds interest rates, Powell concerns tariff-driven inflation
The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. The US market flinched with minor losses while Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below the $116,000 level. BTC edges higher by 0.50% on Thursday, reclaiming the $118,000 mark.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar (XLM) price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation.
Top Crypto Gainers: Pump.fun, Ethena, Sonic emerge as frontrunners
Altcoins gain traction, following the recovery in Ethereum (ETH) and a capital shift from Bitcoin (BTC) to other cryptocurrency avenues. Pump.fun (PUMP), Ethena (ENA), and Sonic (S) led the broader market gains over the last 24 hours, hinting at an extended uptrend.
Bittensor faces volatility surge as AI token market cap drops 13% in a week
Bittensor (TAO) is declining alongside other Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens on Wednesday amid a surge in volatility as the market awaits the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.