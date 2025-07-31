- Cardano edges higher, regaining bullish momentum within a falling wedge pattern.
- Long positions in ADA derivatives increased in the past day, indicating a bullish inclination among traders.
- Short positions worth over $8.50 million are at risk of liquidating as ADA approaches $0.80.
Cardano (ADA) edges higher by nearly 3% at press time on Thursday, inching closer to the $0.8000 level. The derivatives data indicate an increase in long positions, putting $8.57 million of short positions at risk, while the technical outlook suggests ADA could continue to rise within a wedge pattern.
Cardano bears at risk as bullish bets surge
CoinGlass’ data shows the ADA long-to-short ratio chart rising to 1.0421, with 51.03% long positions, up from 0.9223 with 47.98% long positions on Wednesday. The ratio stands at the highest level since July 9.
This increase in long positions, along with the ratio swinging above the threshold of 1, reflects heightened bullish sentiment among ADA traders.
ADA long/short ratio. Source: Coinglass
The ADA exchange liquidation map indicates that $8.57 million in short positions have been built up at $0.797. This suggests that a price surge to this level would wipe out the bearish positions, tilting the ADA derivatives market bullish.
ADA exchange liquidation map. Source: Coinglass
Cardano recovery targets wedge breakout
Cardano prints its fourth consecutive bullish candle on the 4-hour time frame as it bounces off the S1 pivot level at $0.7498.
The recovery run has reached the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.7886, with bulls targeting the overhead trendline of a falling wedge pattern formed on the 4-chart (see below).
It is worth noting that the 50-period EMA at $0.8018 is moving closely with the overhead trendline. A potential close above the 50-period EMA would increase the wedge breakout chances, which could potentially extend the rally to the centre pivot level at $0.8435.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line crosses above its signal line on the same chart, flashing a buy signal with the resurgence of green histogram bars. Still, the average line in the negative region highlights significant overhead pressure.
Further up, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 47 as it heads higher towards the midpoint.
ADA/USDT daily price chart.
On the downside, a flip from the 100-period EMA could retest the S1 pivot level at $0.7498.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds steady as Fed holds interest rates, Powell concerns tariff-driven inflation
The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. The US market flinched with minor losses while Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below the $116,000 level. BTC edges higher by 0.50% on Thursday, reclaiming the $118,000 mark.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar (XLM) price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation.
Top Crypto Gainers: Pump.fun, Ethena, Sonic emerge as frontrunners
Altcoins gain traction, following the recovery in Ethereum (ETH) and a capital shift from Bitcoin (BTC) to other cryptocurrency avenues. Pump.fun (PUMP), Ethena (ENA), and Sonic (S) led the broader market gains over the last 24 hours, hinting at an extended uptrend.
Bittensor faces volatility surge as AI token market cap drops 13% in a week
Bittensor (TAO) is declining alongside other Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens on Wednesday amid a surge in volatility as the market awaits the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.