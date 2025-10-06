TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 6 October

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI put pressure on key support as consolidation extends

Pi Network (PI) price holds steady in a consolidation phase for the eleventh consecutive day, above the $0.2565 support level. Despite the recent net outflows of nearly 13 million PI tokens from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) in the last 24 hours and the announcement of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features on Pi Testnet after the Token2049 event, Pi Network struggles to gain traction. 

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC reaches highest weekly close, hitting a new all-time high of $125,708

Bitcoin (BTC) steadies around $124,000 at the time of writing on Monday, after surging more than 10% in the previous week. Hitting an all-time high of $125,708 on Sunday, the BTC’s market capitalization has now surpassed $2.47 trillion, overtaking major tech giants like Amazon and Meta Platforms. Meanwhile, strong institutional demand further supports the bullish outlook, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $3.24 billion in weekly inflows — the largest since November — highlighting growing investor confidence.

Crypto market electrified by shutdown

The crypto market cap hit a new record high on late Sunday, rising to $4.27 trillion. On Monday, the market retreated slightly from its highs to $4.24 trillion but still recorded a 1.4% increase over the past 24 hours. This was due to the steady rise of BTC, which pushed it to new all-time highs.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Consolidation persists as DeFi launch fails to spark investor interest

Pi Network consolidates above the $0.2565 support level for the eleventh consecutive day.  Centralized Exchanges record outflows of nearly 13 million PI in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin reaches highest weekly close, hitting a new all-time high of $125,708

Bitcoin price hovers near $124,000 on Monday, having gained over 10% last week. Market capitalization surpasses $2.47 trillion, overtaking tech giants such as Amazon and Meta Platforms.

BNB Price Forecast: Bulls are setting new record highs, no signs of slowdown 

BNB price reaches a new all-time high above $1,200 on Monday after rallying more than 17% last week. Monthly active addresses reach a record high of 60 million, representing a 100% year-to-date increase.

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos holds steady after a 5% jump from the 200-day EMA on Sunday, extending the triangle breakout rally. The stablecoin supply on the Aptos network has increased by 500% over the last year. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 