Share:

Ondo (ONDO) price has been in a tight consolidative range for nearly a month and is edging closer to breaking out. A successful flip of the immediate hurdle could lead to double-digit gains for ONDO holders.

Ondo price action over the past month has produced a bullish Inverse Head-and-Shoulders setup. This technical formation contains three distinctive troughs. The central one, known as the “head”, is deeper than the other two, which are the “shoulders”.

XRP price is $0.5593 on Monday, the altcoin has yielded nearly 6% weekly gains for XRP holders in the past week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple has a key deadline on February 20 and it will enter a new phase, with the end of remedies-related discovery, a phase in which there is formal exchange of information.

SEC v. Ripple lawsuit will see a formal end of its remedies-related discovery phase on February 20. The payment remittance firm had requested the court for a one week extension of the deadline, the initial deadline was February 12.

Sam Altman-backed Arkham Intelligence’s ARKM token yielded double-digit gains for holders, alongside OpenAI’s project, WorldCoin’s WLD. The two Altman coins are rallying as the narrative of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens gathers steam.

OpenAI’s unveiling of its text to video generation tool has fueled the AI token narrative in crypto. Sora’s videos have flooded social media platforms like X and catalyzed the hype of crypto AI assets. OpenAI CEO Altman is related to the WLD and ARKM projects. While WorldCoin’s parent organization is headed by Altman, and Arkham Intelligence is backed by Sam, making the two assets, “Altman coins”, so to say.