Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ondo Finance, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 12 September

Ethereum experienced $71.8 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, comprising $38.1 million and $33.7 million in long and short liquidations, per Coinglass data. ETH retested the resistance near $4,500 on Thursday after breaking above the upper boundary of a descending triangle pattern. ETH has to flip $4,500 into a support level before it can initiate a rally toward its all-time high resistance at $4,956.

Bitcoin price kicked off the week with modest gains, initially facing rejection at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,129 before regaining momentum midweek. It rallied over 2% on Wednesday to close above this key level and extended its advance the following day. At the time of writing on Friday, it is nearing its daily resistance at $116,000. If BTC closes above the daily resistance at $116,000 on a daily basis, it could extend gains toward its key psychological level at $120,000.

Ondo holds a steady rise above the $1.00 psychological level, extending the gains for the sixth consecutive day. At the time of writing, ONDO appreciates nearly 2% on Friday, targeting the 50% retracement level at $1.17, which is retraced between the December 15 close at $2.04 to the June 22 close at $0.62. A clean push above this level could extend the rally to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.33.

