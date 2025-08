Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Memecore, Solana & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 05 August

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 5% on Monday, joining the general crypto market in showing recovery signs. In a bid to offset a 35% decline in the past two weeks, the top memecoin is tackling the $0.21 resistance, strengthened by key technical indicators. The weakness in DOGE is also reflected in its futures open interest, which has been declining steadily alongside its price.

Solana (SOL) price hovers around $168 at the time of writing on Tuesday after recovering nearly 7% in the past two days. This recovery is further supported by the news on Monday that Solana has started shipping its Seeker mobile device to more than 50 countries, a move that could further expand its ecosystem reach. Derivatives data shows that SOL’s funding rates have flipped positive, and improving trader sentiment, adding to the growing optimism for SOL’s near-term outlook.

MemeCore (M) leads the broader cryptocurrency market recovery, with a 25% surge over the last 24 hours, followed by Mantle (MNT) and Litecoin (LTC), which rebounded 16% and 10%, respectively. The technical outlook for MemeCore suggests an overbought risk, while Mantle and Litecoin are expected to surpass key resistances for further gains. MemeCore loses steam by over 2% at press time on Tuesday following the 31% gains from the previous day. The uptrend surpassed the 23.6% trend-based Fibonacci level at $0.5430, with bulls targeting the 50% retracement level at $0.7968.

