Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Memecore, Solana & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 05 August

Top Crypto Gainers: MemeCore drives crypto rally, Mantle and Litecoin target higher resistance
MemeCore (M) leads the broader cryptocurrency market recovery, with a 25% surge over the last 24 hours, followed by Mantle (MNT) and Litecoin (LTC), which rebounded 16% and 10%, respectively. The technical outlook for MemeCore suggests an overbought risk, while Mantle and Litecoin are expected to surpass key resistances for further gains. MemeCore loses steam by over 2% at press time on Tuesday following the 31% gains from the previous day. The uptrend surpassed the 23.6% trend-based Fibonacci level at $0.5430, with bulls targeting the 50% retracement level at $0.7968.
Solana Price Forecast: Sol steadies near $168 as Seeker mobile device shipments begin
Solana (SOL) price hovers around $168 at the time of writing on Tuesday after recovering nearly 7% in the past two days. This recovery is further supported by the news on Monday that Solana has started shipping its Seeker mobile device to more than 50 countries, a move that could further expand its ecosystem reach. Derivatives data shows that SOL’s funding rates have flipped positive, and improving trader sentiment, adding to the growing optimism for SOL’s near-term outlook.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE tackles $0.21 resistance after 5% gain, but derivatives remain weak
Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 5% on Monday, joining the general crypto market in showing recovery signs. In a bid to offset a 35% decline in the past two weeks, the top memecoin is tackling the $0.21 resistance, strengthened by key technical indicators. The weakness in DOGE is also reflected in its futures open interest, which has been declining steadily alongside its price.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment rises as corrections deepen
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are extending their correction after failing to close above their key resistance zones. The bearish thesis for both dog-based memecoin is further supported by the rising short bets among traders, suggesting further correction ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in red below $114,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones.
Crypto Market Down: Bonk, Sonic, and Fartcoin lead the losses as downside risk escalates
The broader cryptocurrency market is in the red, with 24-hour liquidations exceeding $350 million at press time. Bonk (BONK), Sonic (S), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) emerge as top losers with double-digit losses. The technical outlook sends mixed signals while the downside risk remains real and intensifies.
TRON Price Forecast: TRX shows strength amid $1.4 billion selloff
TRON (TRX) saw a surge in realized profits on Tuesday after investors booked gains of over $1.4 billion. Despite the strong profit realization, the altcoin held steady as it seeks to flip the $0.33 resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
