Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Loopring, Polygon & FTT — Asian Wrap 15 August

LRC recaptures 50% of lost investors as Loopring price bounces back from critical support level
Loopring price was saved from observing considerable losses earlier this month as the crypto market’s volatility slowed down. The altcoin bounced back from a crucial support level as it also continues to bring back the investors it lost about two months ago.
MATIC price saved from drawdown as one group of investors steady the Polygon token
MATIC price is moving sideways at present, showing no signs of readying for a switch in momentum from bearish to bullish. However, considering the market conditions, it is beneficial for the Polygon token holders if the altcoin continues sideways instead of downwards. Interestingly, this is also partially possible thanks to the investors themselves.
DOJ charges Sam Bankman-Fried for donating $100 million stolen customer funds to politics, FTT price suffers
The US Department of Justice (DOJ), through its criminal division, has issued an indictment against FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, calling him out for stealing customer funds, committing fraud, and several other conspiracies. It comes barely a week after federal judge Lewis Kaplan issued a sentence against SBF, that he be held in jail as he awaits the October hearing.
