Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Polkadot & Elrond — Asian Wrap 16 Apr

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC marches toward new all-time highs

Litecoin price has been the beneficiary of the broader strength in the cryptocurrency complex. Still, the robustness of volume shows a belief in the underlying LTC fundamentals and its future. However, upside may be limited in the short term as the rally consolidates around the confluence of the measured move target and the 61.8% retracement of the 2017-2018 bear market before capitalizing on the conviction for a new all-time high.

Polkadot price readies for a new rally as speculators take time to grab a fresh PINT

Polkadot price is trading in a tight weekly range and may close with a second consecutive inside week. The current outlook projects that the last two weeks’ price compression will release to the upside and carry DOT to the 261.8% Fibonacci extension at $70.06.

Elrond price in an optimal pattern as new MPAD token announced

Elrond price eclipsed the February high, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2019-2020 bear market, and tagged the ascending triangle measured move target in the last couple of weeks. The current pattern illustration on the intra-day charts appears to be a pennant, projecting a renewal of the rally triggered on April 2.