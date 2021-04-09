Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Filecoin & Origin Protocol — Asian Wrap 09 Apr

Litecoin Price Projection: LTC is preparing to rally another 30%

Litecoin price broke above the upper trend line of the symmetrical triangle on April 3 and has followed through this week, with price coming up just short of the February high at $247.00. The mild pullback near the February high is not unusual and should not be a reason to call the end of the rally categorically.

Filecoin price aims for 30% rebound as key pattern flashes a buy signal

Filecoin price topped on April 1 with a bearish shooting star candlestick, marking a high for the rally that began on March 24 from a double-bottom pattern. The resulting correction has struck support at the topside trendline and could be ready to retrace some of the 43% correction.

Origin Protocol price approaches exhaustion despite Coinbase OGN listing

Origin Protocol price has rallied approximately 460% from a cup-with-handle primary base triggered just in early March, and the measured move target has been reached. Upside will be limited in the short term. Cup-with-handle measured move target has been reached.