Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Filecoin & Origin Protocol — Asian Wrap 09 Apr

Litecoin Price Projection: LTC is preparing to rally another 30%
Litecoin price broke above the upper trend line of the symmetrical triangle on April 3 and has followed through this week, with price coming up just short of the February high at $247.00. The mild pullback near the February high is not unusual and should not be a reason to call the end of the rally categorically.
Filecoin price aims for 30% rebound as key pattern flashes a buy signal
Filecoin price topped on April 1 with a bearish shooting star candlestick, marking a high for the rally that began on March 24 from a double-bottom pattern. The resulting correction has struck support at the topside trendline and could be ready to retrace some of the 43% correction.
Origin Protocol price approaches exhaustion despite Coinbase OGN listing
Origin Protocol price has rallied approximately 460% from a cup-with-handle primary base triggered just in early March, and the measured move target has been reached. Upside will be limited in the short term. Cup-with-handle measured move target has been reached.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price headwinds are quickly being replaced by strong tailwinds
XRP price has catapulted from a loose cup-with-handle base and tested the $1.00 psychological level for the first time in three years. The long-term outlook is bullish if the international settlements token holds vital support.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Buyers aim for $3,000 as more than $52 billion worth of ETH locked away
Ethereum price has been under consolidation for the past week after a run to its new all-time high of $2,151. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various on-chain metrics while bulls target $3,000.
Swipe Price Forecast: SXP whales target $7 as they remain in accumulation mode
Swipe price has recently established a new all-time high at $5.02 compared to the previous high on August 13, 2020. The digital asset had a massive crash throughout the second half of 2020 and started a recovery run at the beginning of 2021.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP keeps the lead ahead of BTC and ETH
The cryptocurrency market has recovered slightly from a $150 billion dip, gaining back around $80 billion, but the top three cryptocurrencies are not out of danger just yet.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.