Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Dogecoin & Pepe — Asian Wrap 25 July

Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces
Litecoin (LTC) price is on a downtrend, extending the losses that began in early July as the countdown to the LTC halving continues. As it is a big event in the Litecoin ecosystem and the crypto playing field, investors are watching closely for the event's impact on the asset's price.
Elon Musk rebranding Twitter as “X” could trigger a 110% rally in Dogecoin price
Elon Musk has been just as big of an influence on Dogecoin price as he has been in the space race. From crashes to skyrocketing rallies, he has had a hand in them all, and his most recent move might become another example of the same.
Pepe price closes below the 50-day MA, triggers selling spree despite hype around Dogecoin
Pepe (PEPE) price has extended its downtrend, breaking below crucial support to retest the late June lows. The performance is unorthodox, given that it is the poorest performer among meme coins, despite being the best performer barely a month ago.
History shows why investors should pay close attention to Dogecoin price now
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has remained bearish since May 2021, with the exception of a massive bullish move in October 2022. Despite the scale of this move, it was undone and DOGE went back to being bearish.
Hamsters, roaches or snails: Animal-themed cryptocurrencies take center stage among crypto traders
DEX traders have flipped thousands of dollars in profits from trading tokens like HAMS, SNAILS and ROACH on Uniswap V2 and other DeFi platforms. The new animal-themed DeFi-focused narrative is driving massive gains for whale wallets.
Sam Altman's Worldcoin rolls out with massive rally
Worldcoin, Sam Altman’s digital ID project to verify users’ identity and tackle the advances and challenges that are likely to arise with higher adoption of artificial intelligence, launched early on Monday.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ApeCoin trade volume spikes as correlation to Bitcoin dwindles
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and NFT token ApeCoin have observed increases in their market capitalization and on-chain metrics turned bullish as these tokens diverged from Bitcoin.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.