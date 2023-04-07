Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Cardano & Bitcoin – European Wrap 7 April

Share:

Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls making it very easy to short LTC these past couple of weeks. Since March, it has been a near guarantee that if bears shorted near $100, a big fade would occur with considerable gains for them.

On the other side, LTC bulls are each time dropping the ball in Litecoin price as soon as $100 gets mentioned by analysts, as profit-taking becomes too overpowering for the remaining position to withstand.

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest blockchains in the crypto space, but its valuation more or less has been said to come from its hype rather than its development. Over the last few months, its growth has slowed down despite having a significantly faster network than many of its competitors.

The cause of this arrested development may well be, paradoxically, due to the loftiness of its own ambitions.

Bitcoin price action has remained boring since March 20 and shows no directional bias whatsoever. While the larger bullish outlook is intact, a minor retracement might ensue in the coming weeks.

However, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) event is scheduled to take place today and could be the trigger required to kick-start a directional move for BTC.