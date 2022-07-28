Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Cardano & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 28 July

Litecoin price set to print a very classical bullish pattern
Litecoin price shows ambition in reaction to the Fed’s interest rate decision. A bullish engulfing candlestick is one hour away from settling as the New York Session comes to end. The bullish engulfing candle will establish a more important morning star pattern on the daily chart.
Cardano Price Prediction: Prepare for another sell-off
Cardano price has risen 12% due to the market's reaction to the Fed's interest rate decision. ADA price shows uptick in transactions on the Volume Profile Indicator. A classic rally and retest of the $0.56 zone will invalidate the short-term bearish idea.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: All eyes on the Fed
BTC price auctions with an uptick in bullish volume. Bitcoin price has space to fall on the Relative Strength Index, which confounds the Fed’s demand for higher interest rates. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $23,742.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
Optimism summer and why Ethereum layer-2 token exploded overnight with 55% gains
Ethereum developers have signaled consistent growth and on-track development ahead of the Merge. The altcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution exploded overnight, offering investors 55% gains on their investment.
What this make-or-break point means for XRP price
XRP price showed strength as it bounced off a stable support level and triggered a run-up over the last two days. As bullish as this may seem, investors need to stay cautious as the rally could either exhaust and retrace or breakout and extend.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: What’s next for APE after a 33% rally?
ApeCoin price shows that its strong rally is coming to an end. This development will be confirmed once APE produces a four-hour candlestick close below an immediate support level.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.