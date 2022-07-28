Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Cardano & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 28 July

Litecoin price set to print a very classical bullish pattern

Litecoin price shows ambition in reaction to the Fed’s interest rate decision. A bullish engulfing candlestick is one hour away from settling as the New York Session comes to end. The bullish engulfing candle will establish a more important morning star pattern on the daily chart. 

 

Cardano Price Prediction: Prepare for another sell-off

Cardano price has risen 12% due to the market's reaction to the Fed's interest rate decision. ADA price shows uptick in transactions on the Volume Profile Indicator. A classic rally and retest of the $0.56 zone will invalidate the short-term bearish idea. 

 

Bitcoin Price Prediction: All eyes on the Fed

BTC price auctions with an uptick in bullish volume. Bitcoin price has space to fall on the Relative Strength Index, which confounds the Fed’s demand for higher interest rates. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $23,742.

